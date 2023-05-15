DOJ 'turning a blind eye' as Biden corruption informant reportedly goes missing, says GOP rep

Republicans' search for a key Biden corruption informant continues as Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., revealed over the weekend that a key source in the effort to dig deeper into the alleged Biden family bribery scheme is nowhere to be found.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., confirmed GOP officials still could not "track down" the key witness as of Monday morning, telling FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that the federal agencies such as the FBI and DOJ have "turned a blind eye" to both the missing informant and the Biden family's alleged corruption.

"The telling thing about this is that our Federal Bureau of Investigation and our Justice Department have basically just turned a blind eye to all of this and now it's come down to the point where speaker McCarthy has to have a one-on-one meeting with Director Wray over the way that they've handled this and bungled this thing from the start," the Oversight Committee member and Foreign Affairs Committee member said on "Mornings with Maria."

"They went after George Santos and, as I said, he's relatively small potatoes, yet, when you have over ten million reasons to look at this White House and is going on – corruption and influence peddling – they even have a report that they issued apparently, but they are not very forthcoming with it as well," he continued.

Comer, who has been among Republicans' top advocates for uncovering the truth about the Biden family's alleged shady business dealings, told Bartiromo on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" the stunning revelations that are adding fuel to the fire in the ongoing congressional probe.

"Nine of the 10 people that we've identified that have very good knowledge with respect to the Bidens, they're one of three things, Maria. They're either currently in court, they're currently in jail, or they're currently missing," Comer said.

"So it's of the utmost importance that the FBI work with us to be able to try to identify what research they've done, what investigations they've done, because we have people that want to come forward, but honestly, they fear for their lives."

Burchett said Republicans would have a long wait if they expect the FBI to look into the incident.

"They don't give a rip," he said. "They just basically sent a flippant return to us about our inquiries into this whole mess, and it just keeps getting deeper and deeper.

"Then-Vice-President Biden was lecturing the people of Romania about their ethics and corruption. At the same time, his son and his business associates were taking over $1 million from a Romanian who was basically under investigation for corruption," he said.

Burchett blasted the Biden family for maintaining an alleged "arrogance that is beyond belief," adding that the money trail the family left behind is "easy to follow."

Responding to Bartiromo's question concerning how congressional Republicans can hold federal agencies' feet to the fire, Burchett said House Republicans have the power of the purse and can use that power accordingly.

"The Congress is this country's checkbook, and we can start cutting funds to the FBI," he said.

"It's not the rank-and-file FBI agents [behind this]… it's this top level of arrogance that we've seen. It is the swamp. It does exist, and that's what we'll have to do. We'll have to start cutting their checkbook a little bit just to get them to the table if that's what it takes."