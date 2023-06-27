LARRY KUDLOW: It was 'clear' that Garland's DOJ was 'protecting' Hunter Biden

So, yesterday, on "Fox & Friends," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched a broadside against Attorney General Merrick Garland and made it perfectly clear that the House was prepared to impeach the attorney general.

Take a listen:

KEVIN MCCARTHY: Yesterday, I laid out very clearly, by July 6, because of the allegations from the IRS, because of the whistleblowers and the DOJ… Garland, what he is saying and what David Weiss are saying privately, are two different things. And if it comes true, what the IRS whistleblower is saying, we’re going to start impeachment inquiries on the attorney general.

Alright, without question, the case against Garland is growing almost on a daily basis. Seasoned IRS investigators-turned-whistleblowers were quite clear that the Justice Department interfered in their tax investigation of Hunter Biden. And it was equally clear that Garland's DOJ was protecting Hunter Biden.

Now, in front of half-a-dozen people, U.S. Attorney David Weiss told a meeting that he, Weiss, wasn't the "deciding official" in charging Biden Jr. Weiss also fingered Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, who wouldn't allow him to bring charges against Hunter Biden. Hat-tip to Bill McGurn's Wall Street Journal column on that one. And finally, Weiss asked for special counsel status and was denied by the Justice Department.

Now, under oath, Garland responded to Sen. Chuck Grassley awhile back, and he said this about Mr. Weiss:

MERRICK GARLAND: The U.S. Attorney in Delaware has been advised that he has full authority // to bring cases in other jurisdictions. // He is not to be denied anything that he needs. // I have pledged not to interfere with that investigation, and I have carried through on my pledge.

So, that looks a lot like lying under oath. And, of course, Garland has epitomized the double standard of justice prevailing during the Joe Biden years. The complete politicization of our system, as has his cohort FBI Director Christopher Wray.

I mean, think of this: Hunter Biden was investigated for five years, covering two administrations, and came out with a sweetheart deal, which was punitive-wise a nothing-burger. But during the Biden administration, Donald Trump was investigated for seven months by the Garland Justice Department, and they came up with 400 years in jail for Joe Biden's principal presidential opponent.

The Biden-Garland strategy, of course, was to fear Trump the most and therefore put him in jail as quick as possible to avoid running against him. So, that's bad. That's very bad. That is awfully bad. But, in effect, legally, Garland's lying under oath, although punishable, just doesn't seem near as bad as Joe Biden taking a bribe from a foreign national.

Nor Joe Biden heading up a RICO-type racketeering effort by his entire family. Pay-for-play bribery is high treason and misdemeanor.

I know it's an allegation — at present. And I also know the evidentiary proof is not yet 100% complete. But investigations by House committees on Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means are moving at warp speed toward a Biden pay-for-play scandal proof. And if it's true, it would be the biggest political scandal in American history.

So, my point is a simple one: Why go for the smaller fish at justice, and let the big fish in the White House get off the hook? Biden will throw Garland under the bus when the time comes. But, in terms of impeachment, Mr. Biden has committed crimes that can only be brought to justice through impeachment, and no place else. And that's my riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the June 27, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."