Stuart Varney: President Biden is in denial of Hunter's bribery schemes

During his "My Take," Friday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed President Biden's denial about Chinese money tied to his son Hunter, arguing the alleged corruption surrounding the Biden family's finances is more than just "dirty money," it speaks to the credibility of a president who is "sinking in scandal."

STUART VARNEY: There is now no excuse for the media to ignore the scandal that surrounds the Biden family's finances.

It's more than just dirty money flowing around.

It's the credibility of the presidency. Joe Biden has long claimed that he never discussed business with his son, Hunter.

The polite response to that is, "The president is in denial."

Hard to deny this. A WhatsApp message from Hunter to a Chinese businessman, Henry Zhao.

"I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."

That was then Vice President Joe Biden.

We don't know if Hunter was actually sitting next to his father, but that was clearly a threat, clearly, using the office of vice president to intimidate.

This has been revealed by Gary Shapley, a 14-year IRS veteran who led the Hunter investigation.

Officials in the administration moved heaven and earth to block the investigation.

They tipped off Biden's team that investigators were coming. They downgraded charges, so Hunter got a slap on the wrist.

Shapley also reveals the extent of financial corruption.

Between 2014 and 2019, a total of $17.3 million rolled into the Biden family from Ukraine, Romania, and China.

Of that, Hunter got $8.3 million.

The president brought Hunter to the state dinner for India's prime minister Thursday.

Biden is apparently toughing it out. Sinking in scandal, the president is in denial.

