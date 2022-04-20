Varney: America has become a ‘no-can-do’ society

FOX Business' Stuart Varney during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," Wednesday, argued that America has become a "no-can-do" society and that, under the Biden administration, projects will "not get done," or "be delayed."

BIDEN TORCHED FOR DOUBLING DOWN ON INFLATION BLAME GAME: 'YOU CAN'T MESSAGE A DISASTER,' BRENBERG SAYS

STUART VARNEY: America used to be a "can-do" country. A place where great things got done.

Not anymore. In a little-noticed move, President Biden just ensured that great things will either not get done, or be delayed for years, maybe decades. He will restore "rigorous environmental reviews" of all major infrastructure projects.

You want to build something, you'll have to show its likely impact on climate change. That means endless studies, all of which will be challenged in court, and then appealed. It’s a charter for the perpetual employment of lawyers, and a guarantee of expensive delays.

New projects must also account for their impact on local communities. You've heard of "nimby," not in my backyard? You ain't seen nothing yet.



Everyone and his brother will object to a nearby road, pipeline, power plant, solar plant, airport, whatever! More lawyers, more court cases, more delay, more expense. No-can-do!

I have a program called "American Built." It’s on Fox Nation and FOX Business. It’s about America as a "can-do" country.

You think the Hoover Dam would have been built under Joe Biden’s rules? Or the transcontinental railroad. The Panama Canal? It’s a long list of spectacular achievements that opened up the whole continent. All in the past.