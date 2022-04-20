Biden torched for doubling down on inflation blame game: 'You can't message a disaster,' Brenberg says

Economics professor Brian Brenberg said President Biden’s message is "not resonating" after doubling down on the inflation blame game.

"You can't message a disaster," Brenberg said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday. "This is the problem. He doesn't have any results to speak of."

During a speech, Biden once again blamed COVID and Russian President Vladimir Putin for rising prices.

"Let’s be absolutely clear about why we have such high prices now. There are two reasons. First was COVID… So because of the pandemic, we had disruptions in our supply of important materials, so prices went up," Biden said in New Hampshire on Tuesday. "The second big reason for inflation is Vladimir Putin – not a joke. Putin's invasion of Ukraine has driven up gas prices and food prices all over the world."

Biden’s comments come on the heels of the latest reading from the Consumer Price Index showing prices surged 8.4% in March from the previous year, topping the previous month’s 40-year high of 7.9%.

"So instead of talking about good things, he has to find other people to pin the bad things on," the professor continued. "But it’s not resonating."

Biden also touted the benefits of his infrastructure bill passed last year, saying billions have been spent on the nation's ports to strengthen the supply chain.

"Has anybody seen results from that plan?" Brenberg asked. "Not if you look at inflation numbers, because those numbers just keep going up."

The president went on to say that he’s "more optimistic" than he's ever been in his "whole career." But Brenberg pointed out struggles facing Americans today.

"This is the problem the president has: He keeps going to the American people and saying, ‘It's okay, you're doing great, everything's fine,’" Brenberg explained. "And they're saying, ‘Well, if that was the case, I'd have more money in my pocket. There'd be stuff on the shelves. I wouldn't be fearful when I'm walking down the street. I'd be okay with my child's education,’ but they're not okay with any of those things."

The economist went on to say that Biden’s main focus must be inflation and the solutions to ramp up the economy.