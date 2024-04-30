Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset.

Stuart Varney: Biden has fallen into the identity politics trap

Karine Jean-Pierre and Kamala Harris put Biden at a political disadvantage, Varney argues

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the consequences of President Biden putting politics ahead of performance, arguing VP Kamala Harris and Karine Jean-Pierre have become an "electoral liability."

STUART VARNEY: If you hire someone on the basis of their identity, you may score some political points.

But if the person doesn't work out, how do you fire them? 

IT'S TIME FOR DEMOCRATS TO PUT IDENTITY POLITICS TO REST: VARNEY

In many cases, you can't, you are trapped.

Karine Jean-Pierre Joe Biden

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and President Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

Fire the representative of a group and you fire the group. That's not good politically.

Two examples of the identity trap that Biden has fallen into.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary. Senior officials are not happy with her performance. 

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE WAS NOT APPOINTED WIT HER ABILITY: VARNEY

There was an organized attempt to get her to step aside. She refused. 

The only other option is to fire her, but the White House is loath to do that. 

Karine Jean-Pierre is female, Black and gay. That's her identity. 

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacts to the White House claiming President Biden reduced illegal immigration by 90% on Kudlow. video

Ted Cruz: Karine Jean-Pierre is the most brazen liar to take the podium

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacts to the White House claiming President Biden reduced illegal immigration by 90% on Kudlow.

That's why she was hired and that's why she cannot be fired.

Biden is also trapped by his vice president, Kamala Harris. He picked her specifically for her identity, Black and female.

She has not been a success. 

VP HARRIS ‘DIDN’T VISIT THE ACTUAL BORDER': FORMER ACTING ICE DIRECTOR

As border czar, Harris was a disaster and as second in command to an aging and declining president, she is a national security risk. 

 It reached the point where Kathleen Parker wrote in the Washington Post, of all places, "for the country's sake, Vice President Harris should step aside."

Biden could have taken her off the ticket, but he did not. He can't. 

 Kudlow panelists Mark Simone and Alec Lace give their take on the vice presidents leadership as concerns over Bidens age grow. video

Kamala Harris is the DEI vice president and has accomplished nothing: Alec Lace

 Kudlow panelists Mark Simone and Alec Lace give their take on the vice presidents leadership as concerns over Bidens age grow.

The political consequences would be severe. He's trapped.

Biden has put politics ahead of performance. 

‘SPIRALING’ BIDEN FACES A KAMALA HARRIS DILEMMA: VARNEY

He claims the most diverse cabinet in history, but what once may have been a political advantage, is now an electoral liability. 

189 days to the election. He's trapped.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE