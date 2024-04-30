Stuart Varney: Biden has fallen into the identity politics trap

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the consequences of President Biden putting politics ahead of performance, arguing VP Kamala Harris and Karine Jean-Pierre have become an "electoral liability."

STUART VARNEY: If you hire someone on the basis of their identity, you may score some political points.

But if the person doesn't work out, how do you fire them?

In many cases, you can't, you are trapped.

Fire the representative of a group and you fire the group. That's not good politically.

Two examples of the identity trap that Biden has fallen into.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary. Senior officials are not happy with her performance.

There was an organized attempt to get her to step aside. She refused.

The only other option is to fire her, but the White House is loath to do that.

Karine Jean-Pierre is female, Black and gay. That's her identity.

That's why she was hired and that's why she cannot be fired.

Biden is also trapped by his vice president, Kamala Harris. He picked her specifically for her identity, Black and female.

She has not been a success.

As border czar, Harris was a disaster and as second in command to an aging and declining president, she is a national security risk.

It reached the point where Kathleen Parker wrote in the Washington Post, of all places, "for the country's sake, Vice President Harris should step aside."

Biden could have taken her off the ticket, but he did not. He can't.

The political consequences would be severe. He's trapped.

Biden has put politics ahead of performance.

He claims the most diverse cabinet in history, but what once may have been a political advantage, is now an electoral liability.

189 days to the election. He's trapped.

