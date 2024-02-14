Expand / Collapse search
Varney: Karine Jean-Pierre was not appointed because of her ability

Identity politics is a big reason Biden selected Karine Jean-Pierre White House press secretary, Varney argues

Stuart Varney: Karine Jean-Pierre was not appointed because of her ability

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the controversy surrounding White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's job performance, arguing identity politics played a big role in her appointment and that now Biden is dealing with the consequences. 

STUART VARNEY: With Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House could check three boxes. 

The White House press secretary is Black, female, and gay. 

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE SAYS BIDEN REBUILDING ECONOMY WITH ‘EQUITY AT THE CENTER’

Identity politics played a big role in her appointment.

Biden WH press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Alex Wong/Getty Images / Getty Images)

She had very little experience for such a big job. 

She had worked as a political advisor to President Obama, and a political analyst at MSNBC. 

She handled communications for moveon.org, which is very left-wing. 

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE'S CLAIM BIDEN ‘HAS DONE EVERYTHING’ TO FIX BORDER CRISIS MET WITH MOCKERY

But she never faced anything like the White House press corps and it shows. 

She lacks credibility. Her answers to reporters' questions lacked clarity. 

Frequently, it is hard to understand exactly what she has said.

Joe Concha: John Kirby, not Karine Jean-Pierre, should be White House press secretary

She was appointed because of who she was, not for what she could do. 

Presidents have every right to make those political judgments, but they have to live with the consequences.

Now the president is in a tough reelection campaign. 

JOHN KIRBY FRUSTRATED BY KARINE JEAN-PIERRE'S ROLE IN HIS BRIEFINGS AMID ONGOING TENSION: REPORT

He is under extreme pressure for his cognitive abilities and Karine Jean-Pierre is not doing well. 

That is why John Kirby has been promoted to "assistant to the president." You will be seeing a lot more of him at the podium.

John Kirby defends easing oil sanctions on Venezuela, says ‘plenty of opportunities to drill in US

This is a difficult situation. Kirby is a 60-year-old White male, overshadowing a 49-year-old Black female.

It's an admission that identity politics may deliver diversity, but it doesn't always deliver solid performance.

