Stuart Varney: It's time for Democrats to put identity politics to rest

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney called for Democrats to "put identity politics to rest," arguing the "political maneuver" doesn't produce an efficient, successful government.

STUART VARNEY: It’s time the Democrats put identity politics to rest. It’s passed its sell-by date.

Measuring by who you are, rather than what you can do, just isn't working.

The Biden cabinet is the classic example of identity running amok.

It is indeed a rainbow of race, ethnicity, gender and sexuality.

Tick off all the boxes.

That is diversity.

It is a political maneuver designed to attract the votes of specific groups. But it doesn't produce dynamic, efficient, successful government.

In Los Angeles, you can see the divisive effects of identity politics. The city is in the middle of a major scandal.

In a recorded conversation, LA’s power brokers tossed around ethnic and racial insults, describing how they carved up the city between various groups.

Perhaps it’s always been like this, but has LA ever been so badly run? It’s overwhelmed with crime, homelessness and $7 gas.

Can't they get some people who, regardless of identity, make the city work again?

But perhaps the most glaring example of dangerous identity politics, is the vice president.

Joe Biden came right out with it: he wanted to appoint a Black woman. And he did. With Kamala Harris he could tick off three boxes: Black, woman, Asian. Perfect.

Unfortunately, the vice president's identity has not helped her in the job. And America has a second in command who does not enjoy the confidence of the country.

Next time we get to choose our leaders, we should concentrate on what a candidate can do — not on their identity.