Stuart Varney: 'Spiraling' Biden faces a Kamala Harris dilemma

During his "My Take," on Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker's "desperate plea" for Kamala Harris to step down as vice president before the 2024 presidential election.

STUART VARNEY: I was surprised to read it.

I was surprised that the Washington Post published it. Here you go.

"For the country's sake, Vice President Harris should step aside."

That speaks volumes about the high anxiety inside the White House.

Kathleen Parker writes, "The Democratic Party's indulgence of identity politics proved successful in building a diverse organization, but its strategy of courting (and pandering to) minority voters is the road to ruin."

Ruin for the party, ruin for the country. Strong stuff.

It goes right to the heart of the problem with identity politics.

Kamala Harris can tick off the boxes: female, Black, and Asian descent.

It may be good politics, but it means nothing if Harris can't do the job if called upon to sit in the Oval Office.

Biden can't fire her. That would be a betrayal of minority voters.

He and the country are stuck. There's the dilemma. There's the road to ruin.

An incompetent vice president locked into the job by her identity, and an 81-year-old Biden, spiraling down.

Very few believe he can do the job for four more years.

The only way out is for Harris to step aside.

That way, Biden could reassure voters with a new vice president and avoid the disaster of a Harris presidency.

I have no idea what she will do.

Kathleen Parker ends with this rather desperate plea.

"Please, madame vice president, do it for your country."

