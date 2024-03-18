Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: 'Spiraling' Biden faces a Kamala Harris dilemma

President Biden would betray minority voters if he fires Kamala Harris, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses whether Kamala Harris should step down as vice president so Biden can pick a candidate that will reassure voters.

Stuart Varney: Spiraling Biden faces a Kamala Harris dilemma

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses whether Kamala Harris should step down as vice president so Biden can pick a candidate that will reassure voters.

During his "My Take," on Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker's "desperate plea" for Kamala Harris to step down as vice president before the 2024 presidential election. 

STUART VARNEY: I was surprised to read it. 

I was surprised that the Washington Post published it. Here you go.

DEMOCRATS ARE DESPERATE TO BOOST KAMALA HARRIS' CREDIBILITY: VARNEY

"For the country's sake, Vice President Harris should step aside."

US Vice President Kamala Harris visits Durham Center in Durham, NC, United States. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

That speaks volumes about the high anxiety inside the White House.

Kathleen Parker writes, "The Democratic Party's indulgence of identity politics proved successful in building a diverse organization, but its strategy of courting (and pandering to) minority voters is the road to ruin." 

Ruin for the party, ruin for the country. Strong stuff.

KAMALA HARRIS DODGES WHEN ASKED WHETHER BIDEN WILL DEBATE TRUMP

 It goes right to the heart of the problem with identity politics.

Kamala Harris can tick off the boxes: female, Black, and Asian descent. 

It may be good politics, but it means nothing if Harris can't do the job if called upon to sit in the Oval Office.

Biden can't fire her. That would be a betrayal of minority voters. 

He and the country are stuck. There's the dilemma. There's the road to ruin.

An incompetent vice president locked into the job by her identity, and an 81-year-old Biden, spiraling down. 

TOP JPMORGAN STRATEGIST INCLUDES BIDEN DROPPING OUT AMONG 2024 SURPRISES

Very few believe he can do the job for four more years.

The only way out is for Harris to step aside. 

That way, Biden could reassure voters with a new vice president and avoid the disaster of a Harris presidency. 

I have no idea what she will do.  

Kathleen Parker ends with this rather desperate plea.

"Please, madame vice president, do it for your country."

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE