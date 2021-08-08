Sen. Rick Scott slams national debt, says he is 'fed up' by reckless government spending

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Sunday said he was "fed up" by the federal government not living within its means while discussing the price tag of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

During an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Scott said he definitely supports infrastructure and fixing roads, bridges, airports, etc., but he added that it should be done in a fiscally responsible manner.

"Let's don't go borrow more money because let's look what happened with inflation. Gas prices are up a buck in a year. Food prices are up. What's it caused by? Government spending that's not paid for," Scott said. "That's what's going on and by the way, everyone wants to talk about how they want to spend money. No one wants to be honest with the American public. They are raising your taxes. They are raising taxes on Americans and the middle class is going to pay for this."

Scott continued by saying Congress has to be "honest" to the American people. Fox News' Bret Baier responded by saying Republicans during the Trump administration did not have a great track record when it came to being "deficit debt hawks."

"Oh, I did. I paid off – I walked in as governor of Florida with 2011 with a $4 billion budget deficit, a state that increased its debt every year by over a billion dollars and I in eight years working with the legislature growing our economy we paid off a third of state debt," Scott said.

Baier said Republicans raised the debt ceiling with no strings attached during the Trump administration, prompting Scott to say he has been in the Senate for two years and has been "working" his "tail off."

"I'm fed up with a government that can't live within their means. Every family in this country has to got to figure out how to live within their means. I grew up in a very poor family. My mom had to figure out how to put food on a table without borrowing money," Scott continued. "There was nobody that's just going to go throw money at her, so we all have to do it in our personal lives. We have to do it as government. You can do it."

Scott has been a staunch critic of the infrastructure package and said this past week in a joint statement with other Republican senators that they "still don’t have a score on this legislation from the Congressional Budget Office."

"Let’s not forget, this is just the first step in the Democrats’ plan to pass their $5.5 trillion tax and spend liberal wish list. We support infrastructure, but it has to be paid for. This proposal isn’t it," the statement continued.

The Senate, with 18 Republican votes, advanced the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Saturday with a 67-27 vote, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"The most powerful signal President Biden is sending to Communist China is that he’s willing to drown America in debt & our hardworking families with inflation to pay for his wasteful liberal wish list," Scott tweeted Saturday about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. "There’s a day of reckoning for the Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spending."