US eyes new sanctions against Venezuela’s Maduro regime: National Security Adviser John Bolton

White House national security adviser John Bolton told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs the Trump administration is looking at new sanctions against embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“I’ve just come from a meeting of the National Security Council Principals committee We’re looking at new sanctions, new measures to tighten our grip on Maduro’s financial wherewithal to deny his regime the money that they need to stay in power,” Bolton said on Tuesday.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó returned to Venezuela Monday after a ten-day trip to several Latin American countries. Despite concerns that he would be detained by Maduro, Guaidó said upon his return, “We know the risks that we face. That’s never stopped us.”

Bolton reaffirmed President Trump’s commitment to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to the opposition leader Guaidó, a move the administration says is the wishes of the Venezuelan people.

“I think Guaidó’s return was very significant. There was no effort by the military to arrest him, I think in large part because Maduro and his gang feel that if they tried to arrest him the military might’ve disobeyed the order and that really would’ve been a crisis for Maduro,” he said on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.” “Popular support for Guaidó remains intense. The effect of our economic sanctions is still digging.”