Host and commentator Lou Dobbs joined FOX Business Network (FBN) in November of 2010. He is the host of Lou Dobbs Tonight (weekdays 7-8PM/ET), the #1 news program on business television, which features a breakdown of the day's top stories and how they impact the economy.

He is also the host of "Lou Dobbs Financial Reports," daily radio reports that are syndicated nationally.

Prior to joining FBN, Dobbs served as a chief economic correspondent, managing editor and executive vice president for CNN, hosting various programs, including "Moneyline," which premiered in 1980 and was later renamed Lou Dobbs Tonight.

Named "TV's Premier Business News Anchorman" by The Wall Street Journal, Dobbs has won several major awards for television journalism. In 2005, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded him the Emmy for Lifetime Achievement. The previous year, the National Television Academy awarded Lou Dobbs Tonight an Emmy Award for "Exporting America." He has also won a CableACE Award, a Peabody Award, the Luminary Award by the Business Journalism Review, and the Horatio Alger Association Award for Distinguished Americans. In 2009, Talkers Magazine ranked Dobbs one of the top 10 most important radio talk shows hosts in America.

Dobbs graduated from Harvard University with a degree in economics. He worked in government and banking prior to working in journalism.