Venezuela crisis: On the brink of regime change and what it means for Latin America

As the situation on the ground in Venezuela deteriorates by the day, Vice President Mike Pence told FOX Business' Trish Regan exclusively that “all options are on the table” to help end the brutal dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.

Continue Reading Below

The comments from the vice president come just two days after a showdown over humanitarian aid on Venezuela’s borders turned deadly. Forces loyal to the embattled president opened fire with tear gas and buckshot on protesters demanding that the aid supplies be allowed in to their country. At least four people were killed and some 300 others were wounded.

David Asman, host of “Bulls & Bears” and founder of the Wall Street Journal’s “The Americas” column, says regime change would have major implications across Latin America, particularly for Venezuela’s benefactor and ally, Cuba.

“If that lifeline is cut between Venezuela and Cuba and Venezuela and Nicaragua, the regimes of the latter two countries, Danny Ortega in Nicaragua and the successor to Fidel Castro in Cuba, this may be the beginning of the end of a 60 year tyranny in the island of Cuba and what’s going on in Nicaragua.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Ultimately, Asman says a regime change in Venezuela is a good thing for the United States because, “it would provide us with a sense of security in the United States that we haven’t had for 60 years.”