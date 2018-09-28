Trump takes aim at the Fed for rate hikes
Layfield Report CEO John Layfield, Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith, FBN’s Charlie Gasparino, Susan Li and David Asman on President Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve.
Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith, Layfield Report CEO John Layfield, FBN’s Charlie Gasparino, Susan Li and David Asman on whether US stocks will decline if Democrats take back control of the House.
Layfield Report CEO John Layfield, Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith, FBN’s Charlie Gasparino, Susan Li and David Asman on how the Trump administration wants drug companies to reveal the prices of their drugs in television ads.
Layfield Report CEO John Layfield, Kadina Group president Gary B. Smith, former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf, FBN’s David Asman and Dagen McDowell on Sears filing for bankruptcy protection.
“Bulls & Bears” panel on California’s 45th Congressional District and the midterm elections.
Kadina Group president Gary B. Smith, Layfield Report CEO John Layfield, former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf, FBN’s David Asman and Dagen McDowell discuss how Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) released a DNA test, which provided strong evidence that she had a Native American ancestor.
“Bulls & Bears” panel pay tribute to former host Brenda Buttner, who passed away at the age of 55.
John Layfield and Dan Shaffer square off on the market’s future, and the smartest route for investors.
