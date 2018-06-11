David Asman joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as an anchor in September 2007, and co-hosts After the Bell (weekdays 4-5PM/ET) with Melissa Francis.

Asman also serves as host of "Forbes on FOX," a weekend half-hour program on FOX News Channel (FNC) that offers an informative look at the business week. Asman has been with FNC since 1997 when he joined the network as a weekday anchor for "Fox News Live." In 2005, he was named head of FNC's documentary unit where he hosted a series of investigative specials, including "Global Warming: The Debate Continues" and "U.N. Blood Money," a three-part series which examined the oil-for-food controversy.

Prior to joining FNC, Asman served as The Wall Street Journal's editorial features editor. He joined the newspaper in 1983 as an editorial writer, where he edited the Manager's Journal and the Americas columns in addition to writing editorials and over 100 articles from Latin America and elsewhere. In 1994, Asman was named senior editor for the paper's editorial page where his role was combined with administrative responsibilities.

Asman was the recipient of the 1986 Inter American Press Association's (IAPA) Tom Wallace Award for coverage of Latin America in the Americas column and he received the IAPA's 1992 & 1995 Daily Gleaner Award for his articles on free trade and Cuba and Mexico's economies. He was also editor of the book "The Wall Street Journal on Management: Adding Value Through Synergy."

Asman began his journalism career in 1978 as an assistant editor of Prospect Magazine and rose to executive editor within a year. In 1980, he was hired by George Gilder to start an economic journal for the Manhattan Institute. Asman has been a radio commentator for "Perspective on the Economy," and was a consultant to the Ford Foundation on African organizations in the United States. He also served as host of Issues USA, a nightly televised public affairs show.