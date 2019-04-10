Mueller report vs. Starr report: Trump, Barr face more challenges, fmr. Congressman says

Attorney General William Barr told a Senate appropriations subcommittee, on Wednesday, that a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would arrive next week.

Continue Reading Below

Former Georgia Congressman Bob Barr explained how the process of investigating presidents has changed over the years during an interview on FOX Business.

In 1997, Barr, who is not related to the Attorney General, introduced a resolution directing the House Judiciary Committee to inquire into impeachment proceedings against former President Bill Clinton.

When Kennedy asked about the differences between Special Counsel Ken Starr’s investigations of Clinton versus Mueller’s of Trump, Barr replied, “the environment in which all of this is taking place.”

“Nowadays it’s gotten to the point where nothing that Attorney General Barr says or does will satisfy the Democrats,” Barr added.

Advertisement

In Barr’s opinion it’s a “no-win situation” for the Attorney General.

Barr said if the Attorney General “came up and said ‘here’s the report, have at it,’ [the Democrats] would look at it and they would still believe there’s something missing.”

Barr believes Democrats’ bias is why the Attorney General is “under a legal obligation to be very careful about what he releases publicly.”

“Simply because a member of Congress is a member of Congress does not mean that [the Attorney General] can give them access to very sensitive sources and methods, intelligence information,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Former Congressman also pointed out that the underlying evidence for Ken Starr’s investigation was never released, but Democrats have not sought out that information since.

“I would hope that some consistency would be seen in how the Democrats behave now as opposed to then,” he said. “But I think that both you and I will be waiting a long time before that hope is realized.”