Fmr. Trump adviser: Mueller investigation 'decimated a lot of lives'

President Trump on Thursday held his first rally since the completion of the Mueller investigation. After two years of investigations, the President criticized Democrats for their relentless focus on Russian collusion, and the harm that he claims it has done to Americans, and the country.

“The Russia witch hunt was a plan by those who lost the election to try and illegally regain power by framing innocent Americans, they suffered with an elaborate hoax,” President Trump told the crowd.

Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign communications adviser, penned an op-ed in Politico outlining how his life has been upended by the investigations, with no restitution for the personal costs he has faced.

In addition to financial costs, Caputo described the harassment and threats of violence that he claims his family has dealt with due to his association to the investigations.

“There are probably about 50 original Trump people who go way back with the president, true believers in the America First agenda, early MAGA people… about 50 of us, with the wives, and kids, and husbands all got caught up in this. I may speak out more than most of them, but because a lot of them just want this to go away,” Caputo told FOX Business’ Kennedy on Thursday. “It decimated a lot of lives.”

Attorney General William Barr submitted a summary of Mueller’s report to Congress, stating that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and no obstruction of justice by the President during the investigation.

Even so, Caputo said the past two years have caused irreparable damage to those touched by the investigation and the country as a whole.

Caputo further argued that the Russians tried to meddle in the 2016 election but, “the question is, just like the question was in 2016 at the end of Obama’s administration, what are we going to do about it? The one thing we shouldn’t be doing is tearing each other up and ripping people apart.”