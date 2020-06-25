In Ohio, Vice President Pence unveils first electric pickup in US

Vice President Mike Pence visited northeast Ohio, home of startup Lordstown Motors, for the company's unveiling of its all-electric pickup truck on Thursday.

Pence arrived on stage in style, stepping out of a Lordstown Motors Endurance.

"It really is an honor to be here to be able to drive up and help unveil what will soon be the first fully electric pickup on the market in the United States of America," Pence said at the unveiling. "It’s a nice ride, and I’m a truck guy. I’m currently between trucks right now, but I’m looking."

"Today is a new beginning for Lordstown," Pence said.

Lordstown Motors' truck launch had to go virtual after the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, which had been scheduled for earlier in June, was canceled.

General Motors sold its shuttered Lordstown, Ohio, plant to Lordstown Motors in 2019. GM closed the plant in March 2019 which laid off 1,700 people working hourly jobs.

GM has not totally pulled out of the area, however. GM and South Korea's LG Chem said in December they would invest $2.3 billion to manufacture electric vehicle battery cells in a new factory near Lordstown.

Lordstown Motors isn't the only company investing in all-electric trucks.

Ford plans to have a battery-electric truck within two years, Ford executive Mark LaNeve told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Tuesday. And of course, Tesla unveiled its electric Cybertruck in November, but they're not on the roads yet.

