New Ford F-150 will 'set a new bar' with sleeper seat, onboard generator, exec says

The latest Ford F-150 will "set a new bar" with unexpected features like a reclining seat and onboard generator, Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service said on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's truck reveal.

"This truck is going to set a new bar in terms of capability, torque, payload, towing that our truck customers need," LaNeve told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. "We’re going to have a hybrid version that will get great fuel economy and have an onboard generator that can actually power a whole work site or your home for a short period of time."

LaNeve wouldn't divulge many details about the rumored sleeper seat that will be available.

"Our truck customers work hard for a living. You've got to take a little siesta in the middle of the day ... and you can lay flat," he said.

In addition, Ford plans to have a battery-electric truck within two years, LaNeve said.

The F-150 models will be available in showrooms by the end of year. The trucks will be made in Michigan and Kansas City, Missouri.

"We don’t build any of them outside the U.S.," he said. "We believe it’s very important to have our trucks built in the United States by United States workers, with our partnership with the UAW. ... We are very proud of that."

The truck reveal comes after Ford rescheduled the unveiling of its all-new Bronco lineup that was originally scheduled for O.J. Simpson's birthday. Simpson led police on a notorious televised chase while driving a white Ford Bronco in 1994 after he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

