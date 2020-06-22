Ford study says Americans would give up streaming, booze, sex over their pickup trucks

As Ford preps to reveal its 2021 F-150 pickup truck this week, the company released “The Great American Truck Survey” on Monday to show how truck owners are feeling about their vehicles this year.

It turns out that American truck owners are willing to give up six different activities before they would hand over their keys if given the chance, including streaming services, drinking alcohol, drinking coffee, using their phone, eating meat and even sex, according to 2,000 respondents who replied to Ford’s survey, which was commissioned by market research firm Penn Schoen Berland.

Specifically, 82 percent of respondents said they would give up streaming services before they would give up their truck, while 79 percent said they would give up alcohol and 71 percent of respondents said they would give up coffee.

Similarly, 47 percent of respondents said they would give up using a phone, while 44 percent of respondents said they would give up eating meat and 38 percent of respondents said they would give up having sex.

Ford’s survey noted that its respondents are from diverse demographics, from “construction workers to C-suite executives.”

Fifty-four percent of the respondents were men, while 46 percent were women. However, the survey’s age brackets showed a wider range, with 27 percent of respondents between the ages of 18 and 34, 17 percent between the ages of and 44, 19 percent between the ages of 45 and 54, 20 percent between the ages of 55 and 64 and 17 percent age 65 or older.

Moreover, only 38 percent of the survey’s respondents are Ford truck owners, while the rest are owners of trucks from other brands.

“America loves trucks because they connect us to an enduring American cultural truth about the resiliency, hard work, and undaunted determination of Americans to tame frontiers, build big things, and overcome adversity – needs that have come to the fore today,” said Aaron Ahuvia, a marketing professor at the University of Michigan quoted in Ford's study. “Trucks have earned their iconic status by giving builders and dreamers the flexibility and power to get things done and control our destinies, especially in challenging times.”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, pickup truck sales surpassed passenger car sales for the first time, according to Ford – a fact that the company credits to a strong pickup truck culture.