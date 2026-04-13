Merck, Sanofi are latest companies to add medications to TrumpRx

Two more drugmakers are adding to the TrumpRx.gov website for prescription medication discounts.

Merck added three popular Type 2 diabetes medications, cutting the cost by 74%. Januvia, Janumet and Janumet XR will all cost $84.57, down from $330.

This is the 12th company to add medication to the "most-favored-nation" pricing.

BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB ADDING 3 MEDICATIONS ON TRUMPRX

Meanwhile, Sanofi will become the 13th company to offer the discounts, listing diabetes, tuberculosis and blood medications on the website.

RISING HEALTHCARE COSTS, INSURANCE PREMIUMS NOW WORRY AMERICANS MORE THAN ANY OTHER DOMESTIC ISSUE: POLL

Sanofi's most expensive medication to be added, Toujeo, will be marked down 92%. It will cost $35, down from $428.57, through TrumpRx.gov.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRK MERCK & CO. INC. 120.15 -1.27 -1.05% SNY SANOFI 46.96 +0.20 +0.43%

More recently, Bristol Myers Squibb added three medications to the government website in late March.

TWO MAJOR DRUG COMPANIES ARE THE LATEST TO JOIN TRUMPRX

President Donald Trump said pharmaceutical companies came to the table because of tariffs.

The Trump administration is implementing 100% tariffs on imported, branded and patented pharmaceutical products. The tariffs will be waived for companies that agree to most-favored-nation drug pricing deals.

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Prescription drug prices fell 1.5% in March on a monthly basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest consumer price index data. Prices declined 0.2% from one year ago.