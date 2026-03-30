Bristol Myers Squibb adding 3 medications on TrumpRx

EXCLUSIVE: Bristol Myers Squibb is launching three medications on TrumpRx.gov on Monday, FOX Business has learned.

The three prescription drugs will each be offered at deep discounts that range from 40% to 90% off the retail price.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company's drug Sotyktu retails for $7,135.55 and will be offered through TrumpRx.gov for $743. That represents a 90% discount off what patients have been paying. Sotyktu treats adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

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Zeposia, which treats relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, will be added at a discount of between 88% and 90%.

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The weekly injection to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis, Orencia SC, will be reduced by 40% from the retail price.

A White House official said this is the latest big pharma company to offer reduced prices after the tariff pressure from President Donald Trump.

The talks with pharmaceutical companies continue to be successful, with more medications added to the government website.

Bristol Myers' additions come weeks after FOX Business reported that Amgen and GSK were added to the list of prescription drug manufacturers offering discounts on the government website.

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Amgen offers medications on the website that cut 80% off the retail price. Amjevita has an original price of $1,484, but will be available on TrumpRx.gov for $299. The medication treats rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and ulcerative colitis.

Amgen also lists Aimovig and Repatha for discounts of 62%.

GSK discounts Incruse at 55% off the retail price. The drug treats COPD and will be listed at $159.20.

GSK lists Arnuity, Relenza and Anoro at discounts ranging from 10% to 51%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMGN AMGEN INC. 349.00 +0.23 +0.07% GSK GSK PLC 54.23 +0.39 +0.72%

The White House is pushing ahead with announcements to TrumpRx.gov as Americans look for ways to cut medical costs.

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Under the Biden administration, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows, prescription drug costs increased 10.4% from January 2021 to January 2025. Under the Trump administration, prescription drug prices increased 0.2% from January 2025 through the latest data from February 2026.