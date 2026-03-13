Two major drug companies are the latest to join TrumpRx

EXCLUSIVE: The White House is expecting to announce an expansion of drugmakers offering discounts on TrumpRx.gov, FOX Business has learned.

As early as today, Amgen and GSK will be added to the list of prescription drug manufacturers offering discounts on the government website. That makes a total of 54 prescription medications from six pharmaceutical companies that have signed on to the most-favored-nation pricing under pressure from President Donald Trump and the threat of tariffs.

Amgen will offer medication on the website that cuts 80% off the retail price. Amjevita has an original price of $1,484, but will be available on TrumpRx.gov for $299. The medication treats rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and ulcerative colitis.

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS SOUND ALARM ON HEALTHCARE COSTS

The company plans to list Aimovig and Repatha for discounts of 62%.

GSK will discount Incruse at 55% of the retail price. The drug treats COPD and will be listed at $159.

GSK also plans to list Arnuity, Relenza and Anoro at discounts ranging from 10% to 51%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMGN AMGEN INC. 366.21 -1.58 -0.43% GSK GSK PLC 53.39 -0.89 -1.64%

"GSK and Amgen connecting with TrumpRx.gov to offer prescription drugs directly to consumers at most-favored-nations pricing marks another milestone for President Trump’s affordability push," White House spokesman Kush Desai told FOX Business.

"TrumpRx.gov is just the beginning, however, as Americans are set to (receive) even greater drug pricing discounts, lower insurance premiums and more transparency when Congress passes President Trump’s Great Healthcare Plan."

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America represents major drug companies.

CEO Stephen Ubl believes "Government-imposed most-favored-nation policies would undermine U.S. competitiveness while doing nothing to address insurance practices that deny care and raise costs for patients.

HOUSE GOP SEEKS OFF-RAMP TO SKY-HIGH HEALTH INSURANCE COSTS FOR MILLIONS OF AMERICANS

"These policies would siphon billions from American R&D, slow the pace of cures and increase reliance on China for future innovation."

The White House is pushing ahead with announcements to TrumpRx.gov as Americans look for ways to cut medical costs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Under the Biden administration, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows, prescription drug costs increased 10.4% from January 2021 to January 2025. Under the Trump administration, prescription drug prices increased 0.2% from January 2025 through the latest data from February 2026.