Rising healthcare costs, insurance premiums now worry Americans more than any other domestic issue: poll

Americans are concerned with the rising cost of healthcare along with surging health insurance premiums .

A Gallup poll released last week found that healthcare is the top domestic issue facing Americans among 16 policy areas included in the survey, with 61% saying they worry a great deal about healthcare access and affordability.

Healthcare topping the list of domestic concerns represents a resurgence in the issue's prominence, as the last time it was the foremost issue in voters' minds was 2020 – a position it held dating back to 2015. It was roughly tied with the economy in 2025, but now leads by 10 points.

Those findings are similar to those of a recent Fox News poll, which found that 81% of voters are either "extremely" or "very" concerned about healthcare, a figure which trailed only inflation and high prices, while 86% of voters were concerned about inflation and high prices.

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The poll found that healthcare was a concern for a majority of voters across political groups , with 89% of Democrats, 80% of Independents and 72% of Republicans saying they were either "extremely" or "very concerned" about healthcare.

Healthcare concerns were also widespread across age groups: 77% of respondents under age 45 and 83% of those over age 45 were extremely or very concerned about healthcare – views that were shared by 86% of those aged 65 and up.

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American consumers have faced rising health insurance premiums in recent years, with prices jumping this year due to the end of an extra subsidy for consumers .

Health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is subsidized through a premium tax credit available to lower- and some middle-income households. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress added another subsidy on top of the baseline subsidy.

However, the Trump administration and Congress allowed the pandemic-era enhanced subsidy to expire at the end of last year, which has pushed premiums higher.

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An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a nonprofit group focused on national healthcare policy, estimated last year that the expiration of the enhanced premium tax credits would cause annual out-of-pocket premium payments to rise by over $1,000 this year – jumping 114% from $888 in 2025 to $1,904 in 2026.

Health insurance companies have also been raising premiums for non-Obamacare plans for years, which experts have attributed to higher healthcare costs.

Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) shows that consumers have shifted into lower-cost health insurance plans in the 2026 open enrollment period compared with the prior year.

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The CMS data shows that in 2025, 56% of enrollees were in silver tier plans while 30% were in bronze plans. By contrast, the data for 2026 shows 40% of enrollees in bronze plans and 43% in silver. The share of enrollees in gold tier plans also rose from 13% in 2025 to 17% this year.