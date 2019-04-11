GOP senators shouldn't count out Herman Cain for the Fed: Kevin Hassett

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett told FOX Business he finds it pretty unusual for lawmakers to be commenting on Herman Cain, President Trump’s bid for the Federal Reserve board, at this early stage in the nomination process.

“Senators should wait until the nomination is sent and they get to see the evidence before they make their judgment,” Hassett said during an interview with Connell McShane on Thursday.

Fox News has confirmed that there are now four GOP senators who would be opposed to Cain’s nomination to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.

Senators Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Cory Gardner, R-Colo., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, (R-Utah), have all expressed their disapproval to Cain’s nomination.

“When [GOP senators] do see the evidence, perhaps they will change their minds,” Hassett said on “After the Bell.”

Hassett said the president is very fond of Cain and has full confidence in the process while the formal paperwork is being gathered.

“Herman has ample experience in the Federal Reserve space being on the board of the Kansas City Fed,” he said.