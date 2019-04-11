Fed pick Stephen Moore pushes free markets despite leftist backlash

Stephen Moore, President Trump’s potential pick to serve on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, told FOX Business he suffered a backlash from the left for over his free-market economic principles.

“The left really had their knives out for me,” he said on Thursday. “They know my history they know what I believe in, free markets and lower tax rates.”

Trump earlier indicated he will nominate Moore to fill a vacant seat on the Fed's seven-member board of governors. The economic analyst and frequent critic of the central bank said the Washington Post immediately started to slander him after being nominated because the paper realized he may have the votes.

“They realized they weren’t going to defeat me on my ideas,” Moore said on “Making Money with Charles Payne.” “So they smeared me.”

Moore has been mired in controversy amid reports of unpaid taxes and alimony in a divorce. His goal, Moore says, is to help make central bank chief Jerome Powell the most successful chairman of the Federal Reserve by pushing a monetary policy that provides economic growth at stable prices.