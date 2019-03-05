Dems may regret turning Ocasio-Cortez into a star: Varney

The power, influence and reach of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knows no bounds! She's everywhere, and making pronouncements on everything. Look at this, from today. This is just one day's worth of headlines:

Tax policy: She has co-sponsored a bill to put a tax on Wall Street transactions. It would raise $770 billion over 10 years. That is a big new tax, and she's pushing it. Foreign policy: On the day Juan Guaidó returned to Venezuela, she refused to denounce Nicholas Maduro, the socialist dictator who is shooting his own people in the street. It’s "a complex issue," she said. U.S. intervention? "I oppose it.” How about the anti-Semitism of Rep. Ilhan Omar: Last night AOC weighed in, in support of Rep. Omar. House Democrats vote tomorrow on a measure condemning anti-Semitism. The party is split. Campaign finance? AOC's chief of staff is accused of shifting $885,000 worth of donations to private companies he controlled … doesn't seem right. And one last one: Her mother, Bianca Ocasio-Cortez, is a tax refugee! She now lives in Florida and says, “I was paying $10,000 a year in real estate taxes up north. I'm paying $600 a year in Florida. It's stress free down here." Well, she fled the high taxes that her daughter wants to raise some more! All of the above emerged today: Foreign policy, tax policy, anti-Semitism, campaign finance, tax refugee. AOC is in the middle of it all.

Why does she get so much attention? Because the Democrats and the media wanted to harness the glamor of their youngest new House member. They wanted her to be a star, and they made her a star. Unfortunately for Democrats, her celebrity has helped focus attention on her socialist ideas. She's dragged them to the left, and they're stuck with policies that are economic nonsense. Democrats may come to regret the power, influence and reach they have ceded to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.