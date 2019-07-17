Nancy Pelosi vs 'the squad': Feud is back on, Varney says

It seemed, for a couple of days, that the president's tweets over the weekend had brought feuding Democrats together. They did manage to unite to condemn him as a racist, but the Pelosi vs. "the squad" fight is now back on again.

In a sit-down interview on CBS, Rashida Tlaib, demanded that the speaker acknowledge they are women of color, and " when you single us out, be aware of what you're doing." It’s a racial feud and it’s not over.

Last night, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who is African American, filed impeachment charges. This gives Speaker Pelosi a tough choice: She can kill it, which would surely anger "the squad," or she can allow a vote, which would expose the deep Democrat divide. It’s hard to lead a party that’s split. And it’s very hard to get anything done. But it’s easy to turn voters off!

Speaker Pelosi wields power but has very little to show for it. And time is running out. Here comes the August recess: no debt ceiling deal. No spending deal. Not even the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal that benefits just about everyone! Investigations, probes, resolutions -- got plenty of that, but this divided party hasn't delivered much else. And just wait till this impeachment gets rolling. And just wait till Robert Mueller testifies next week. The Pelosi vs. "the squad" fight is going to drag on.

You have to feel for all those presidential candidates desperately trying to get a word in edgewise. The Democrats' feud gets all the headlines.

Nobody is happy. Speaker Pelosi, "the squad," the impeachment crowd and those poor moderate Democrats who face being primaried by the far left!

No wonder the New York Times' star columnist, Tom Friedman, writes today: "Trump's going to get re-elected, isn't he?"

Voters have reason to worry. Democrat voters, that is.