Varney: Can the 'young radicals' say anything nice about America?

If you watch "The Five" on Fox News, you may have seen our colleague Jesse Waters issued a challenge to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "say something nice about America, just one thing". Good one Jesse. So far, we haven't heard much that’s positive about our country from the young radicals, known as the squad. President Trump has goaded them into extremes. They're still talking "white supremacy", "concentration camps," "children in cages," and "drinking from toilets".

Enter Speaker Pelosi... she's been goaded into supporting the squad. Two days ago, they were in a bitter fight. Now the speaker and the squad have come together to oppose the president's new asylum policy. It’s an attack on “immigrant communities and communities of color," she says. The speaker has gone over to the rebels.

When the four appeared at a press conference, they dominated the political news cycle. Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashid Tlaib, called for impeachment. That’s not what the speaker wants, but the squad now calls the shots. The far, far left now runs the show.

You can argue all day long about presidential tweets, but Mr. Trump has drawn his opponents out. And he's drawn Speaker Pelosi in.

Voters will now have to judge the democrats by the standards laid down by the squad. I just don’t see much of the country supporting AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Ayana Pressley and Ilhan Omar.

You don't win elections by insulting our country.

The challenge stands: can't you say something, anything, that’s good about America?