Moderate Democrats fading, far left runs the party: Varney

If it was a battle for the heart and soul of the Democrat Party, the far-left won. Last night, Sanders and Warren were the clear stand-outs. Socialism ruled the debate.

This is not good news for the Democrats: Middle America does not want open borders. Doesn't want to end private health insurance, or pay for illegals, and does not want to pay more in taxes. But that’s where Warren and Sanders are taking the party.

Where were the moderates? Amy Klobuchar got lost in the weeds.

Mayor Pete faded: the Washington Post describes him as more of a clerk than a president. Ouch!

And Beto? Not that he's a moderate, but it’s hard to see him going anywhere but out of this race, and soon.

John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Steve Bullock: moderates all, but absolutely no breakthrough. The only stand-out moment for moderate Tim Ryan came when he failed to put his hand over his heart during the national anthem. Is he now in the Kaepernick wing of the party?

The debate tonight is make or break for the moderates because Joe Biden is on deck. He's their great hope. Widely criticized for a lackluster performance in the first debate, he will again be the prime target: if Kamala Harris can repeat her success, Joe is in deep trouble. And you can be sure that the radicals: Kirsten Gillibrand, Bill de Blasio, Cory Booker and Julian Castro: their breakthrough depends on scoring points at Joe’s expense. If he takes another pounding, there'll be no stopping the socialists.

I know it’s early, 15 months to the election. But the far left is now running the party, and the moderates, are not.