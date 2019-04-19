Cannabis industry leaders to meet on 4/20: What to expect

A day ahead of the National Cannabis Policy Summit in Washington D.C., two entrepreneurs are optimistic about the future of marijuana in the United States.

"This is the second year for the event," Grasslands CEO Ricardo Baca told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. "Just really high level, thoughtful conversations about cannabis policy - we're talking tax, we're talking media, we're talking the many facets of this conversation and right here in the nation's capital."

Dan Anglin, CEO of CannAmerica, added their ultimate goal is to decriminalize cannabis like alcohol.

CannAmerica produces THC and CBD infused candies and is owned and operated by veterans. And Grasslands sells a variety of marijuana products, including snacks and the dried buds.

At this weekend's conference, Anglin hopes to discuss the creation of a "no retribution bill" for veterans who access cannabis for recreational or medicinal purposes. The U.S. Army does not allow soldiers to consume cannabis in any form, even when they're off-duty.

"These things just aren't going far enough," Angelin said. "But I've been involved so long that I'm starting to get impatient."

Despite New Jersey's recent decision to table a state-level marijuana bill, Baca says the legalization question will spread across the country.

"We are on a roll - there is a lot of momentum in behind this industry," Baca explained. "At the same time, it's a state-by-state concern, so this is not a sure thing in any state. But we do see these building blocks of a state moving into decriminalized cannabis, and then perhaps to a conservative medical bill to a more robust medical bill, and then potentially adult use."

