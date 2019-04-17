Carl's Jr. to test CBD burger on 4/20: 'Rocky Mountain High'

Carl’s Jr. has a treat planned for CBD enthusiasts on April 20.

The fast-food chain is planning a test run for a CBD-infused burger exclusively at its store in Denver, Colorado on 4/20. Dubbed the “Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight,” the sandwich will feature two beef patties, Sante Fe sauce infused with hemp-based CBD oil, picked jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and “Crisscut” fries, according to a press release.

“The new Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight ties back to our core strategy of being the first to bring bold and unexpected flavors that are at the forefront of hot restaurant trends to a quick service menu,” said Patty Trevino, Carl’s Jr’s senior vice president of brand marketing. “From our early introduction into plant-based options to bringing the rare indulgence of truffles to our menu with the new Bacon Truffle Angus Burger, our customers have come to expect innovative and unique menu offerings, and we’re thrilled to be the first quick service restaurant to be testing CBD infused options.”

Carl’s Jr. is the first major fast-food chain to test a CBD-infused meal. The CBD burger will sell for $4.20 while supplies last. Marijuana is legal in Colorado.

A legal compound derived from hemp, cannabidiol, or CBD, does not have any psychoactive effects and has gained popularity in recent years due to its purported health benefits. While more companies and retailers are exploring entries into the CBD marketplace, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering further regulation of the substance.

Trevino told Business Insider that Carl’s Jr. will consider an expanded test run for the CBD burger if the sales promotion in Denver goes well.