Cannabis-derived foods will pack restaurants: ‘Bar Rescue’s’ Jon Taffer

‘Bar Rescue’ host Jon Taffer said he believes there will come a point when cannabis-infused food will be served in restaurants.

“I think anything that creates a better experience in the eyes of the consumer helps the restaurant,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Thursday. “And I think there is a place for that somewhere.”

Although cannabis and cannabis-derived products are still prohibited on the federal level, the FDA is now looking into the potential opportunities that cannabis, including cannabidiol (CBD), the marijuana plants' non-psychoactive ingredient, creates.

Medicinal marijuana is currently legal in 33 states, while marijuana for recreational purposes is legal in 10 states, including Washington, D.C. Some companies have already jumped into the market, including New Age Beverages Corp., which recently signed a deal to develop and distribute Marley-branded cannabis-infused drinks. Martha Stewart also teamed up with marijuana grower Canopy Growth to develop a line of CBD-based products for humans and pets.

In order for companies to comply with current FDA regulations, no more than 0.3 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which is responsible for the psychoactive effects of cannabis, is allowed in a product.

And at a certain point, Taffer believes consumers will also see THC on menus.

“Well we have bourbon in barbeque sauce don’t we?” he asked.

“Consumers want things like this. I think the marketplace will find it," he added. "And look, did we ever think 20 years ago we’d be seeing what’s happening with cannabis today? So there’s been a lot of movement in that direction.”

Taffer added that he’s also not against it as long as “it’s done in a responsible fashion.”