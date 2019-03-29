Border closure will be a ‘double-whammy’ for Mexico: Retired Gen. Anthony Tata

President Trump on Friday repeated his threat to close the border between the United States and Mexico, blaming Democrats for their immigration policy.

“If Mexico doesn't immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States through our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week," he tweeted.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is insisting his country is doing their part to fight migrants coming into America.

“We are going to do everything we can to help. We don’t in any way want a confrontation with the U.S. government,” he said on Thursday. “It is legitimate that they are displeased and they voice these concerns.”

In an interview with FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit,” Retired General Anthony Tata said if Trump orders to close the border, it will be a twofold blowback for Mexico because it would also halt trading.

“Mexico is our third largest trading partner with the United States and so they’ll take a take a double-whammy,” he said on Friday. “The problem will then be four-square in their court.”

Border Patrol agents have reportedly said the system is beyond the breaking point and collapsing. The Department of Homeland Security is in talks with the Pentagon to use military bases to house border crossers after officials were forced to release hundreds of migrants into Arizona and Texas communities.

“We are out of places to put people and our border patrol is stressed to the max,” Tata said.