Stocks rise on US-China trade talk optimism

Stocks opened higher Friday, the final day of first-quarter Wall Street trading, after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted an upbeat assessment of U.S.-China trade talks.

Mnuchin said Friday morning on Twitter that he "concluded constructive trade talks in Beijing. I look forward to welcoming China's Vice Premier Liu He to continue these important discussions in Washington next week."

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mnuchin attended a working dinner with Liu on Thursday night, shortly after their arrival in the Chinese capital.

The meetings seek to end the two countries' tariff conflict that is disrupting trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment.

"Both teams are currently sparing no effort" on the negotiations, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25826.72 +109.26 +0.42% SP500 S&P 500 2815.44 +10.07 +0.36% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7669.165695 +25.79 +0.34%

In Asia, major averages closed higher: Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.82 percent, the Hang Seng rose 0.96 percent and the Shanghai Composite was up 3.20 percent.

European bourses also gained. London's FTSE 100 added 0.30 percent, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.82 percent and Germany's DAX rose 0.87 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.