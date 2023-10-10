Billionaire hedge fund manager doesn't want to hire Harvard students who blamed Israel for Hamas attacks

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman called on Harvard to release the membership lists of more than 30 student groups that signed a letter blaming Hamas’ terror attacks over the weekend solely on Israel.

Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, who received both his bachelor's degree and MBA from Harvard, called on the university to release the names so he and other executives could avoid inadvertently hiring them in the future.

"I have been asked by a number of CEOs if Harvard would release a list of the members of each of the organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas’ heinous acts to Israel, so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their members," Ackman wrote Tuesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"If, in fact, their members support the letter they have released, the names of the signatories should be made public so their views are publicly known," he continued. "One should not be able to hide behind a corporate shield when issuing statements supporting the actions of terrorists, who, we now learn, have beheaded babies, among other inconceivably despicable acts."

ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS AFTER SURPRISE ATTACKS; AROUND 1,000 ISRAELIS DEAD

Other executives echoed Ackman’s sentiments in the replies to his post, which was pinned to the top of his account on X as of Tuesday afternoon, and included a copy of the letter with the Harvard groups that signed on.

US CEOS SHOW SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL AFTER HAMAS ATTACKS

"I would like to know so I know never to hire these people," Jonathan Neman, CEO and co-founder of Sweetgreen, wrote in response to Ackman’s post.

"Same," David Duel, CEO of EasyHealth, said in a reply to Neman’s comment.

Although the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee’s website states that it’s "dedicated to supporting the Palestinian struggle for self-determination, justice, and equality through raising awareness, advocacy, and non-violent resistance," its letter neither condemned the violence of Hamas’ terror attacks nor offered any expression of remorse for the murder of scores of civilians .

Following the controversy created by the letter, the groups that signed on to the version circulated on Sunday removed the names of their groups from the letter.

A version of the letter published on Google Docs said, "This statement was co-authored by a coalition of Palestine solidarity groups at Harvard. For student safety, the names of all original signing organizations have been concealed at this time."

The Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Harvard University President Claudine Gay on Tuesday released a statement saying, "As the events of recent days continue to reverberate, let there be no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas. Such inhumanity is abhorrent, whatever one’s individual views of the origins of the longstanding conflicts in the region."