US CEOs show support for Israel after Hamas attacks

Chief executive officers are vowing to assist with relief efforts in Israel days after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on the country, killing more than 1,000 people.

Multiple executives have already posted on social media to condemn the Hamas attack and confirm that their employees are safe while also offering critical support where possible.

US WORKING WITH ISRAEL TO 'SUPPORT SAFE TRAVEL' IN REGION AFTER HAMAS ATTACKS, BUTTIGIEG SAYS

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Monday posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his company has been in touch with employees in the area and is supporting their families and their safety.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 128.26 +0.30 +0.23%

The company is also in contact with its humanitarian relief partners on the ground and "will be supporting their efforts," Jassy added.

"The attacks against civilians in Israel are shocking and painful to watch," he wrote, adding that Amazon is assisting "however we can in this very difficult time."

AT LEAST 100 DEAD AS HAMAS LAUNCHES UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK ON ISRAEL, NETANYAHU SAYS NATION IS ‘AT WAR’

Hamas terrorists struck Israel over the weekend in the deadliest attacks the country has experienced in decades. Israel’s government has launched airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and is mobilizing military reservists in preparation for a response. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel "is at war," and reiterated that stance in a Monday address.

As a result of the violence, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian also posted Monday on LinkedIn that the company had to cancel flights to the area through Oct. 31, but that it is working to find safe alternatives for customers who are looking to leave.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 35.28 -1.72 -4.65%

The major carrier is "also standing ready to assist the U.S. government on repatriation efforts for U.S. citizens who want to return home in the wake of the events," Bastian added.

"We all have an obligation to one another during this difficult time and it’s crucial that we come together to deepen our understanding and care for each other," he continued. "Our hearts are with everyone impacted by these tragic events."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Antonio Neri, CEO of Texas-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), called the attacks on Israeli civilians "unjustified and inexcusable."

Neri confirmed on X over the weekend that HPE's team members and their families were safe.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 144.77 -0.33 -0.23%

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that all employees working in Israel and traveling in the region are safe and that the bank supports the country.

"This past weekend’s attack on Israel and its people and the resulting war and bloodshed are a terrible tragedy," Dimon said Sunday in an internal memo obtained by CNN. "We stand with our employees, their families and the people of Israel during this time of great suffering and loss."