Biden's green energy push gives US manufacturer reason to pivot

The Taylor Group Inc. President and COO Robert Taylor said the Biden administration has led to his company pivot into more green technology.

“We do know that there is a shift towards climate and those types of things,” he said on FOX Business' “Varney and Co.” “So we're heavily invested and are continuing to invest in zero-emission battery technology.”

Taylor's company is responsible for producing different kinds of machinery from forklifts to generators in America.

Taylor, a big supporter of former President Trump’s policies, said The Taylor Group Inc. will continue to round out its product line with zero-emission products.

“So that's kind of the pivot you do when that happens,” he said of the new president.

He said he and his team are also “on the watch” to see what happens with tax policy in the coming years.

Taylor told host Stuart Varney he is "proud" to say his company is coming back from a coronavirus-induced downturn.

“We went down, went down hard, but we are coming back resurging in all markets,” he said on FOX Business' “Varney and Co.

“We serve the lumber market. We serve the steel market. We serve the ports. We serve the oil and gas industry,” he said. “And all of those markets, I'm so proud to say, are coming back.”

Taylor expects inflation to be his biggest problem in 2021.

“Our steel prices are skyrocketing. Everything trickles down because all the products we use, use steel,” he said. “So we're being careful and cautious about that.”

In light of his company’s bounce back, Taylor said he is hiring more workers and planning to raise wages.

“We're coming back with a giant roar and we're really excited,” he said.