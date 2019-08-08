Andrew McCabe suing FBI & DOJ for pension, retirement payout

The former acting director and a 23-year veteran of the Federal Bureau of Investigation filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice and the FBI Thursday, demanding taxpayers foot the bill for his full pension and healthcare benefits he missed out on when he was fired last year.

Continue Reading Below

Andrew McCabe - whom an inspector general found had improperly leaked information to a reporter and lied about it to his boss, then-FBI Director James Comey - is blaming President Trump for his firing, according to the lawsuit.

McCabe claims he was illegally fired as part of a plot by President Trump to rid the bureau and the DOJ of employees who were not politically loyal to him.

The March 28 dismissal of McCabe came just 24 hours before he was set to retire.

His ouster, the suit claims, cost him significant retirement benefits and harmed his "reputation and political standing."

McCabe believes tweets from the president help prove the firing wasn't legal.

Advertisement

It’s unclear exactly how much money he lost when he was fired the day before he planned to collect those benefits.

Forbes reports he initially lost his eligibility to a “special top-up in benefit formula” from the firing, as he lost his eligibility to take benefits at age 50 instead of between the ages of 57 and 62.

Reports he lost his entire pension over the firing were not true.

The Washington Post reported Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), offered a job to McCabe so he could reach the length needed of public law enforcement service to retire.

His attorneys are asking he be retroactively reinstated so he can be paid his full “law enforcement pension, healthcare insurance and other retirement benefits.”

McCabe also wants his personnel file expunged in what he calls an “unconstitutional” demotion and termination.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The lawsuit comes two days after former FBI agent Peter Strzok filed one, claiming the bureau caved to "unrelenting pressure" from the president to fire him.

Strzok wrote anti-Trump text messages, often with his then-lover fellow FBI agent Lisa Page, whilst investigating alleged Russian ties to President Trump's 2016 campaign.