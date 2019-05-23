Origin of Russian probe goes 'all the way up the chain,' Robert Ray says

After two years of conspiracy, special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is over but the origins of the Russia-collusion probe is still unknown. However former Whitewater independent counsel Robert Ray believes judgement day is within sight.

Former Congressman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., told Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" that Comey wrote, in an email to his staff including James Baker, the former general counsel at the FBI, former agent Peter Strzok, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, that Brennan insisted to include Donald Trump in the Russian meddling assessment.

When the FOX Business host asked “how far up the ladder this goes,” Ray answered: “all the way up the chain.”

“A day of reckoning is near,” he told Maria Bartiromo on Thursday.

Although Ray wasn’t sure whether President Obama was involved, he does know that “with regard to leadership within the intelligence community” and also “within the higher reaches of the Justice Department there were too many people who knew about this.”

Ray believes the night before the election may uncover the most important details.

“On the eve of the change of administrations and the eve of the election, there’s too much indication that there are games being played about what is and what is not disclosed after review by supervisors to the FISA court,” he added.