Mueller report: These key officials must be questioned, Rep. Jim Jordan says

Although Robert Mueller’s Russia Collusion probe may have come to a conclusion, one GOP lawmaker is not satisfied.

“If you go back to this dossier, one party's opposition research document, dressed all up, made to appear to be legitimate intelligence, take it to a secret court to get a warrant despite the other party's campaign—that is never supposed to happen in this country,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs on Tuesday.

Rep. Jordan said there are key people at the FBI who have all been fired, demoted or left the FBI, including Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Baker, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, John Brennen and most importantly Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson that need to be questioned.

“[Simpon] took the fifth in front of the Judiciary Committee last Congress,” he said. “Glenn Simpson is the guy who was paid by the Clinton Campaign through a law firm Perkins Coie who went and hired the foreigner Christopher Steele who put this dossier together and he has not answered our questions.”

Jordan vowed to get to the bottom of it.

“We can never have this happen again in this great country,” he said.