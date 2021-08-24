Expand / Collapse search
Amazon CEO to visit White House this week

Jassy will reportedly join Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft CEO to discuss cybersecurity matters

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on the Chinese Communist Party's ability to get the data of a US company that has operations in China.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy will be visiting the White House later this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jassy will reportedly join Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft CEO to discuss national cybersecurity matters with the Biden administration, according to Bloomberg.

Neither Apple nor Microsoft responded to inquiries from FOX Business.

Those familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the meeting will happen Wednesday.

The meeting comes amid a slew of cyberattacks on U.S. companies and government entities in recent months, including the State Department, the Colonial Pipeline, JBS, Electronic Arts and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The administration in May said it planned to launch a task force aimed at cracking down on hackers responsible for ransomware attacks after the Colonial attack.