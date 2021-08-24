Amazon CEO to visit White House this week

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy will be visiting the White House later this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jassy will reportedly join Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft CEO to discuss national cybersecurity matters with the Biden administration , according to Bloomberg.

Neither Apple nor Microsoft responded to inquiries from FOX Business.

Those familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the meeting will happen Wednesday.

The meeting comes amid a slew of cyberattacks on U.S. companies and government entities in recent months, including the State Department, the Colonial Pipeline , JBS , Electronic Arts and the U.S. Agency for International Development .