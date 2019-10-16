Audrey Conklin graduated from Emerson College in December 2018. She worked as an editor and reporter at the Daily Caller until November 2019 when she joined Fox Business as a staff reporter.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Audrey Conklin graduated from Emerson College in December 2018. She worked as an editor and reporter at the Daily Caller until November 2019 when she joined Fox Business as a staff reporter.