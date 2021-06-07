US investigators recover the majority of Colonial Pipeline ransom paid to hackers

The Department of Justice announced on Monday that investigators were able to recover most of the ransom paid to hackers who interrupted operations at Colonial Pipeline last month.

The DOJ’s recovery effort was carried out alongside the FBI and Colonial Pipeline, and began shortly after the ransom was paid to the DarkSide criminal enterprise group, which is believed to have connections to Russia.

The seizure announced on Monday was conducted by a recently launched ransomware and digital extortion task force, which was able to track bitcoin transactions. It was the group’s first operation of its kind, investigators said during a press conference on Monday.

Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount first said during an interview with The Wall Street Journal that he paid $4.4 million in cryptocurrency to free the company’s systems.

About 63.7 bitcoins have been recovered, with an estimated value of about $2.3 million, according to the DOJ. The company paid about 75 bitcoins in ransom, according to authorities.

The pipeline was shut down on May 7, crippling supply to East Coast retailers, some of which rely heavily on Colonial Pipeline’s fuel. The company says it provides roughly half of fuel supplies for the East Coast.

It took nearly a week for pipeline operations to fully resume, during which time some regions in the U.S. experienced fuel shortages, and the price of gasoline climbed.

FOX Business confirmed with Mandiant, a cybersecurity firm that worked with Colonial Pipeline on its response to the ransomware attack, that criminals accessed its systems through a virtual private network account. The account was used to access the company’s systems on April 29.

The password to the account was discovered alongside other leaked data on the dark web, the company said, though it is not clear how hackers obtained the password or the username.

Blount is expected to testify before lawmakers this week about the incident.