State Department hit by cyber attack, source says

The State Department is the latest to fall victim to a cyberattack a source told Fox News Saturday.

The notification of a possible serious breach was first made by the Department of Defense Cyber Command.

It remains unclear when the breach was discovered, though it appears to have occurred a couple of weeks ago.

STATE DEPARTMENT REFUSES TO SPECIFY NUMBER OF EVACUEES EXPECTED TO FLEE KABUL BY AUG 31 DEADLINE

"The Department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously takes steps to ensure information is protected," a department spokesperson told Fox News. "For security reasons, we are not in a position to discuss the nature or scope of any alleged cybersecurity incidents at this time."

The extent of the breach and the perpetrators behind the attack remains unclear at this time.

Any effort to mitigate the cyberattack and the scope by which ongoing operations were affected remains unknown.

Though a source familiar with the attack told Fox News the operation to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghans from Kabul has "not been affected."