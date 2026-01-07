Samsung unveils 'world's largest' TV of its kind at 130 inches

Bigger than most walls and designed to double as art, Samsung debuted a 130-inch Micro RGB TV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, its largest and most advanced display yet.

Samsung unveiled what it described as the "world’s largest" Micro RGB TV during the Samsung Electronics First Look event ahead of CES in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The new R95H model features a gallery-inspired design that Samsung says is intended to make the screen resemble a floating architectural window rather than a traditional television.

Audio is integrated into the display’s frame and tuned to match the scale of the screen, aiming to create a natural connection between sound, picture and the TV’s space.

The 130-inch model is powered by Samsung’s latest Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, along with Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro, which use artificial intelligence to enhance color, contrast and detail across a wide range of scenes.

According to Samsung, the display delivers 100% of the BT.2020 wide color gamut and has been certified by Germany’s Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) for accurate color reproduction.

The TV also includes Samsung’s Glare Free technology, designed to reduce reflections and maintain image clarity in different lighting environments.

Additional features include support for HDR10+ ADVANCED, Eclipsa Audio, and Samsung’s Vision AI Companion, which enables conversational search, personalized recommendations and access to AI-driven tools such as live translation, generative wallpapers and third-party services including Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity.