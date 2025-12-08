Trump says he will sign ‘One Rule’ executive order to federalize AI regulation

President Donald Trump on Monday posted on social media that he plans to federalize Artificial Intelligence regulation with a "One Rule" executive order this week to help the U.S. continue to lead in the global race for the emerging technology.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, "There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI."

"We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won’t last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS," read the president's post.

"You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!" the post continued.

Trump said he expects to sign the executive order some time this week.

Trump declared last month that the U.S. "MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes," and argued that over regulation at the state level was threatening the investment, and expected growth, of AI.

On Sunday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai made a call for national AI regulation to compete with China more effectively during an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Pichai said that more than 1,000 AI-related bills currently moving through state legislatures could create confusing rules that make it harder for U.S. companies to compete globally.

"How do you cope with those varied regulations, and how do you compete with countries like China, which are moving fast in this technology?" Pichai questioned. "So I think we have to get the balance right."

