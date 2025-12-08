Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump says he will sign ‘One Rule’ executive order to federalize AI regulation

Trump says companies shouldn't need 50 approvals from states

President Donald Trump on Monday posted on social media that he plans to federalize Artificial Intelligence regulation with a "One Rule" executive order this week to help the U.S. continue to lead in the global race for the emerging technology.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, "There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI."

"We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won’t last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS," read the president's post. 

"You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!" the post continued.

President Donald Trump speaking in Oval Office

President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement of new fuel economy standards, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., Dec. 3, 2025. (Reuters/Brian Snyder / Reuters Photos)

Trump said he expects to sign the executive order some time this week.

Trump declared last month that the U.S. "MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes," and argued that over regulation at the state level was threatening the investment, and expected growth, of AI. 

An illustration shows a robot hand extending towards the letters AI an is captioned, "artificial intelligence"

Trump said regulations from each of the 50 states were slowing down AI growth. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

On Sunday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai made a call for national AI regulation to compete with China more effectively during an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Pichai said that more than 1,000 AI-related bills currently moving through state legislatures could create confusing rules that make it harder for U.S. companies to compete globally.

Trump signs tariff executive order

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, imposing 25-percent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, the latest salvo in his ongoing effort to overhaul the U.S. trading relationship with the rest of the world. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"How do you cope with those varied regulations, and how do you compete with countries like China, which are moving fast in this technology?" Pichai questioned. "So I think we have to get the balance right."

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton and Alex Miller contributed to this report.