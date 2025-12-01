Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Published

Trump admin's new SNAP requirements take effect for food stamp recipients

Policy raises age limit to 64 for mandatory 80-hour monthly work, training or volunteer activities

Charles Payne: SNAP has grown under the ‘guise of compassion’

The Trump administration’s new requirements for the nation’s largest food aid program went into effect Monday, with the aim of reforming the costly system.

President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act raised the age limit from 54 to 64 for people who must work, train or volunteer at least 80 hours per month in "qualifying" activities to receive assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The size and scope of SNAP, which supports more than 40 million Americans, came under renewed scrutiny during the government shutdown, as funding for the sweeping food assistance program neared a funding lapse.

In FY2024, SNAP served an average of 41.7 million participants per month — about 12% of Americans — costing taxpayers roughly $99 billion.

"SNAP/EBT Food Stamp Benefits Accepted" is displayed on a screen

"SNAP/EBT Food Stamp Benefits Accepted" is displayed on a screen inside a Family Dollar store in Chicago on March 3, 2020. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

The Congressional Budget Office projects the new requirements will reduce the average monthly number of SNAP recipients by about 2.4 million over the next 10 years.

The Trump administration has claimed that costs for the benefits have grown out of control due to the growing reliance on the program and fraud within the system.

President Donald Trump speaks to service members

President Donald Trump participates in a call with service members on Thanksgiving, in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 27, 2025. (Anna Rose Layden / Reuters)

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told FOX Business last month that limited data has already uncovered significant misuse, including 186,000 deceased individuals receiving benefits and about 500,000 people collecting SNAP assistance in more than one state.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins signs a SNAP food choice waiver at her USDA office, joined by federal and state officials.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, center, signs one of three new SNAP food choice waivers for Idaho, Utah and Arkansas during a Make America Healthy Again event in Washington, D.C., on June 10. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Rollins said the Trump administration will require all SNAP participants to reapply for benefits in an effort to prevent fraud. 

The Trump administration is also making changes to other federal benefits.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posted Friday on X that his department is set to block illegal immigrants from accessing federal benefits.

Bessent said his department will issue proposed regulations clarifying that the refunded portions of certain individual income tax benefits are no longer available to illegal and other non-qualified aliens, including the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Additional Child Tax Credit, the American Opportunity Tax Credit and the Saver’s Match Credit.

"At @POTUS @realDonaldTrump's direction, we are working to cut off federal benefits to illegal aliens and preserve them for U.S. citizens," Bessent wrote.

Fox News Digital's Darren Botelho, Amanda Macias and Madison Colombo contributed to this report.