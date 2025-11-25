Expand / Collapse search
Richard Branson confirms death of wife Joan: 'My best friend, my rock'

Joan celebrated her 80th birthday in July with social media tribute from her husband

Richard Branson announced on Tuesday that Joan Templeman, his wife of 50 years, has died. She was 80 years old.

Branson shared the news on his Instagram account, writing that he was "heartbroken."

"She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world," he wrote.

The billionaire entrepreneur, who founded the Virgin Group, added that Joan was "the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for."

Joan Templeman and Richard Branson posing together

Sir Richard Branson and wife Joan Templeman attend the ceremony honoring Sir Richard Branson with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 16, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

No information about Joan's cause of death was immediately provided.

Richard Branson and Joan Templeman posing for a photo together

Sir Richard Branson and Joan Templeman attend the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 14, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. (Lester Cohen/WireImage / Getty Images)

Branson first met Joan in 1976 at the Virgin Records studio. He would later recall experiencing "love at first sight" when he first saw the "down-to-earth Scottish beauty who just happened to be making a cup of tea," according to the London Evening Standard.

Branson would frequently pay tribute to Joan, who celebrated her 80th birthday in July, as a grounding force in his life.

Branson celebrated the birthday with a post on social media, wishing his "wonderful, wonderful wife" a happy birthday and thanking her for being by his side through all "the highs, the lows, and all those quiet, content, and peaceful moments in-between."

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.