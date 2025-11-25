Richard Branson confirms death of wife Joan: 'My best friend, my rock'

Richard Branson announced on Tuesday that Joan Templeman, his wife of 50 years, has died. She was 80 years old.

Branson shared the news on his Instagram account, writing that he was "heartbroken."

"She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world," he wrote.

The billionaire entrepreneur, who founded the Virgin Group, added that Joan was "the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for."

JOAN KENNEDY, WIFE OF SEN. TED KENNEDY FOR 22 YEARS, DEAD AT 89

No information about Joan's cause of death was immediately provided.

Branson first met Joan in 1976 at the Virgin Records studio. He would later recall experiencing "love at first sight" when he first saw the "down-to-earth Scottish beauty who just happened to be making a cup of tea," according to the London Evening Standard.

Branson would frequently pay tribute to Joan, who celebrated her 80th birthday in July, as a grounding force in his life.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 3.36 -0.02 -0.59%

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Branson celebrated the birthday with a post on social media, wishing his "wonderful, wonderful wife" a happy birthday and thanking her for being by his side through all "the highs, the lows, and all those quiet, content, and peaceful moments in-between."

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.