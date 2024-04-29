Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Charity
Published

Patrick Mahomes partners with Coors Light on 'Dad Bod' T-shirts for children's charity

Mahomes also hosted a golf tournament for his charity in Las Vegas, with both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in attendance

close
Leigh Steinberg on NFL, Patrick Mahomes video

Patrick Mahomes' agent: Million-dollar contract brings stability to Kansas City

Leigh Steinberg on NFL, Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is embracing his "Dad Bod" and encouraging others to join him. 

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback partnered with Coors Light to create limited edition "Dad Bod" T-shirts. 

There are two shirts available for pre-order now. The first, very simply, displays the text "Dad Bod" on the front. The other says "Here's my 6-Pack" across the top, with a six-pack of Coors Light displayed below the text. 

Patrick Mahomes at 2024 TIME100 Gala

Patrick Mahomes has openly talked about his "Dad Bod" on many occasions. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME / Getty Images)

WHY DO SUPER BOWL MVPS GO TO DISNEY?

Mahomes has proudly spoken of his "Dad Bod" in the past. 

"I have a six pack, it’s just under the dad bod. If you feel—there might be some skin there, but then underneath that, the six pack is there. You just gotta get real close and squint a little bit. I think you’ll see it," Mahomes said during a press conference in February ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. 

He also mentioned his physique in a cover story for the Time 100 Most Influential People list. 

"I’ll also say I have a great body for a quarterback," he said. "You’ve got to have some padding in there to take the hits that we take."

Patrick Mahomes drinking a Coors Light

Patrick Mahomes partnered up with Coors Light to release "Dad Bod" T-shirts. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

PATRICK MAHOMES GUSHES ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT, PRAISES HER INTEREST IN FOOTBALL

A portion of the proceeds from these shirts will go to Mahomes' charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

The charity is "dedicated to improving the lives of children," according to its website. 

The charity also recently held a golf tournament in Las Vegas, presented by Coors Light. 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift together

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were both in attendance at Patrick Mahomes' charity event in Las Vegas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift both attended the event. Several TikTok videos show Kelce announcing that tickets to Swift's popular "Eras Tour" were going to be auctioned off. 

The event's auctioneer, Harry Santa-Olalla, wrote on Instagram that the four tickets to the tour sold for a whopping $80,000. 