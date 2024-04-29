Patrick Mahomes partners with Coors Light on 'Dad Bod' T-shirts for children's charity

Patrick Mahomes is embracing his "Dad Bod" and encouraging others to join him.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback partnered with Coors Light to create limited edition "Dad Bod" T-shirts.

There are two shirts available for pre-order now. The first, very simply, displays the text "Dad Bod" on the front. The other says "Here's my 6-Pack" across the top, with a six-pack of Coors Light displayed below the text.

Mahomes has proudly spoken of his "Dad Bod" in the past.

"I have a six pack, it’s just under the dad bod. If you feel—there might be some skin there, but then underneath that, the six pack is there. You just gotta get real close and squint a little bit. I think you’ll see it," Mahomes said during a press conference in February ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

He also mentioned his physique in a cover story for the Time 100 Most Influential People list.

"I’ll also say I have a great body for a quarterback," he said. "You’ve got to have some padding in there to take the hits that we take."

A portion of the proceeds from these shirts will go to Mahomes' charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

The charity is "dedicated to improving the lives of children," according to its website.

The charity also recently held a golf tournament in Las Vegas, presented by Coors Light.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift both attended the event. Several TikTok videos show Kelce announcing that tickets to Swift's popular "Eras Tour" were going to be auctioned off.

The event's auctioneer, Harry Santa-Olalla, wrote on Instagram that the four tickets to the tour sold for a whopping $80,000.